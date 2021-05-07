Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EKTAY. Zacks Investment Research raised Elekta AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities began coverage on Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS EKTAY traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.38. Elekta AB has a 1 year low of $8.66 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $424.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elekta AB will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.2089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB (publ), a medical technology company, provides clinical solutions for cancer and brain disorders worldwide. The company offers radiotherapy treatment systems, such as Versa HD, a dose delivery accuracy system; Elekta Infinity, an image-guided radiation therapy (IGRT) system; and Elekta Synergy, a digital accelerator for advanced IGRT.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.