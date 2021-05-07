Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.16 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSYS traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. 1,359,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,835. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $56.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Stratasys alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected and polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.