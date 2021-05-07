Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $4,500.00 at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AMZN. Truist raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $16.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3,289.50. 356,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,699,447. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,263.18 and a 200 day moving average of $3,201.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sturgeon Ventures LLP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 4,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,478,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,046.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Amazon.com by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,856 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $64,530,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its position in Amazon.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 1,505 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

