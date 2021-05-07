Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 0.1% of Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 149,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,742,780. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.57. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $51.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.