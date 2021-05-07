Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by AlphaMark Advisors LLC

AlphaMark Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 74,605 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,684 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 61,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,743,000 after buying an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.23.

Shares of LOW opened at $205.94 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.20 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $194.46 and a 200-day moving average of $172.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

