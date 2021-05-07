Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC Has $7.24 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 10.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 239,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,334 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 2.0% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $453,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,814 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 96,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 55,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NYSE T traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.19. 62,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,716,781. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

