Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE AL traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,232,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,228. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.87. Air Lease has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $52.96.

Get Air Lease alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.57%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AL. Cowen lifted their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.