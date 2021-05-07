Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.25 EPS

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.71) by $1.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Acorda Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%.

NASDAQ ACOR traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 161,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.09. Acorda Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.65 million, a P/E ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.75.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACOR. Cowen lifted their price target on Acorda Therapeutics from $5.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

