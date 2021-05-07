Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

CCRN stock traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.90. 444,219 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,008. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $633.97 million, a PE ratio of -30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 83.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $397,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

