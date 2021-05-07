Brokerages Set Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) PT at $80.00

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $67.90. 4,779,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,934. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

