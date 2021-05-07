Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.71.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RBLX. Truist began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $2.84 on Friday, hitting $67.90. 4,779,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,469,934. Roblox has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $83.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44.

In other news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $2,824,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Copperleaf Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $604,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $12,813,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Himension Fund bought a new stake in shares of Roblox in the first quarter valued at about $21,672,000.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.