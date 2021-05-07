Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The local business review company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $232.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Yelp updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE YELP traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,050,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,407. Yelp has a fifty-two week low of $17.83 and a fifty-two week high of $43.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.72. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on YELP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Yelp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.42.

In other Yelp news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 3,340 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $138,610.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,039,038.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

