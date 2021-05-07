Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HAFC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,530,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 6.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,475,000 after acquiring an additional 155,428 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136,988 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 5.2% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,366,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,970,000 after acquiring an additional 67,257 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the fourth quarter worth $675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.50. 59,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,240. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.65. The firm has a market cap of $659.68 million, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.