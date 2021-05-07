ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.360-1.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.00.

MAN traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.72. The stock had a trading volume of 255,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,900. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.26. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $124.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. ManpowerGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

