NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives $43.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

In related news, EVP Adrian Button sold 3,745 shares of NCR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $132,273.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,348.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NCR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,963,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR during the 4th quarter valued at $42,531,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NCR in the 4th quarter worth $965,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 1,535.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,607,000 after acquiring an additional 839,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NCR by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,610,000 after acquiring an additional 677,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.83. The company had a trading volume of 908,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,091. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NCR has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $48.34.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, equities analysts predict that NCR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

