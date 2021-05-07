Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. The company had a trading volume of 236,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,665. The company has a market cap of $188.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. Universal Technical Institute has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.45.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

