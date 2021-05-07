ThreeFold Tops 1-Day Volume of $37,163.00 (TFT)

ThreeFold (CURRENCY:TFT) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. ThreeFold has a total market capitalization of $8.54 million and $37,163.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ThreeFold has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One ThreeFold coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ThreeFold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.45 or 0.00262187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $632.88 or 0.01110316 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00744606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,338.47 or 0.98839346 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold was first traded on October 30th, 2020. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io . The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The famous Token is an NFT with a real use case. There will be just one digital picture of the famous person. Defi is the future of finance giving us the possibility to give digital value to people and participate in the success of famous people. Users can redeem these cards for picture rights representing the famous person. Famous actors, singers, Influencers… Sell these NFTs to their fanbase or keep them. The more attention the famous person gets the more valuable the users' NFT. “

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ThreeFold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ThreeFold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.