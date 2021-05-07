Woolworths (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.88

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.88 and last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 480 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Woolworths from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in sub-Saharan Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Logistics; Woolworths Financial Services; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury segments.

