Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.54

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.54 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 46679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.30.

BNTGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Baader Bank downgraded shares of Brenntag from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DZ Bank cut Brenntag from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Brenntag has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brenntag SE will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Brenntag Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNTGY)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.