First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.95

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.95 and last traded at $30.81, with a volume of 26830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.54. The company has a market capitalization of $543.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.57.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 24.23% and a return on equity of 8.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,512 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 15.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services.

