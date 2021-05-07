ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.98

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.98 and last traded at $62.98, with a volume of 990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AGESY shares. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ageas SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.08. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.89.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ageas SA/NV will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGESY)

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products.

