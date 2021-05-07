Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.10

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.10 and last traded at $97.10, with a volume of 426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück SE will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Hannover Rück Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

