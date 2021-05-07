Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.10

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $97.10 and last traded at $97.10, with a volume of 426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.97.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hannover Rück from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19.
The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.974 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from Hannover Rück’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Hannover Rück’s payout ratio is presently 26.34%.
Hannover Rück Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)
Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.
See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.