Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 176 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 646.7% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $5.41 on Friday, hitting $257.43. 421,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,961,884. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.29 billion, a PE ratio of 97.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.28 and a 1-year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,898,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,766,286. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 73,758 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.18, for a total transaction of $19,264,114.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,106,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 255,198 shares of company stock valued at $67,667,823 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.80.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

