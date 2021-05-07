Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Brenntag (BNR)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Brenntag (FRA: BNR):

5/5/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €77.00 ($90.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/17/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/12/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €66.00 ($77.65) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €72.00 ($84.71) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €85.50 ($100.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €55.00 ($64.71) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €72.50 ($85.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Brenntag was given a new €67.00 ($78.82) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

BNR traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €75.70 ($89.06). 332,102 shares of the company traded hands. Brenntag SE has a 52-week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a 52-week high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €73.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €66.21.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

