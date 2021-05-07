Brokerages Set Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) PT at GBX 387.40

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 387.40 ($5.06).

Several research analysts have commented on BAB shares. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Babcock International Group from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Babcock International Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

LON BAB traded up GBX 11.10 ($0.15) on Friday, hitting GBX 298.20 ($3.90). 1,497,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,306. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 267.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 265.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.53. Babcock International Group has a 52-week low of GBX 196.70 ($2.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 452.20 ($5.91).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

