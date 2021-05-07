Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Receives C$37.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.86.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on POW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Sunday, March 21st. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating and issued a C$38.00 price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of POW stock traded up C$0.27 on Friday, hitting C$36.69. The stock had a trading volume of 822,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,152. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$30.76. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of C$18.79 and a 1 year high of C$36.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.7500003 EPS for the current year.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

