Arweave (AR) Price Tops $26.06 on Exchanges

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 7th. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $870.43 million and $13.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for about $26.06 or 0.00045584 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00016602 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000117 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

