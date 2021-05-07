Brokerages Set Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) Target Price at $39.33

Shares of Quebecor Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBCRF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Quebecor from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

QBCRF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.19. The stock had a trading volume of 358 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828. Quebecor has a 12-month low of $20.35 and a 12-month high of $29.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.88.

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, wireline and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies and televisual products through its video-on-demand service.

