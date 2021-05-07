BMO Capital Markets Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,135.79.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN traded down $16.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,289.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,263.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3,201.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.