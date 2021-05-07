BMO Capital Markets Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,300.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $4,200.00 price objective (up from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,135.79.
AMZN traded down $16.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,289.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 356,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.75, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,263.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3,201.52.
In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 3,937 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,181,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
Further Reading: Insider Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.