Monte Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up 2.7% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.57. 745,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,987,826. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.71.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

