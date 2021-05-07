Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price target lifted by Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TEAM. KeyCorp increased their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie increased their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $253.35.

Shares of TEAM stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $219.68. The stock had a trading volume of 45,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,422,525. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.34. Atlassian has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $262.40. The firm has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of -121.20, a P/E/G ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Atlassian by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

