Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,036 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.7% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,787,982,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,625,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $643,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,259,579 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,727,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,386 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,614,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,788,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.69 on Friday, hitting $109.71. 333,988 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,626,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.91. The company has a market cap of $211.53 billion, a PE ratio of -17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.44.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

