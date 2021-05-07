Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 437 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,169 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $663.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $639.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1,332.41, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $686.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $662.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.66 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSLA. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

