NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.400-2.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -.NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to 2.550-2.750 EPS.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,538. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.06.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 73.68%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.83.

In related news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at $11,598,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.