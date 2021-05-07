-$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.61) and the lowest is ($0.91). Arvinas posted earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($3.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($3.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.43.

ARVN traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 375,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,788. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.13. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $92.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a current ratio of 6.53.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $1,547,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,021.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $69,240.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877 over the last three months. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

