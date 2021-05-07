MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTSI shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

MTSI traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.14. The company had a trading volume of 343,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,676. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $27.37 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 5.07 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -63.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average of $54.92.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,341,845.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,225,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,107,000 after buying an additional 130,668 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,643,000 after buying an additional 278,218 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 934,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after acquiring an additional 42,872 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners L P increased its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,915,000 after acquiring an additional 855,725 shares during the period. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

