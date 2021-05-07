Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCRA. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vocera Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Vocera Communications from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Vocera Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

In other Vocera Communications news, EVP Paul T. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,112,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $422,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,612 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,164 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,951,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after buying an additional 59,783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vocera Communications by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,800,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,319,000 after purchasing an additional 161,515 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,628,949 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,650,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,466,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after acquiring an additional 406,165 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCRA stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.00. 138,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,841. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.94 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.91. Vocera Communications has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $56.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.06 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vocera Communications will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

