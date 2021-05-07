v.systems Price Up 3% Over Last Week (VSYS)

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last week, v.systems has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar. v.systems has a total market cap of $93.18 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0410 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

v.systems Coin Profile

VSYS is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,193,932,802 coins and its circulating supply is 2,270,324,338 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

v.systems Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

