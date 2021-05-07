Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

NYSE:SII traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 79,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,394. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.16. Sprott has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $47.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Sprott alerts:

Sprott (NYSE:SII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). Sprott had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $29.67 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprott will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

SII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Sprott from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sprott from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.