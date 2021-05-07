Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 7.92%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.200-1.200 EPS.

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $2.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.69. 1,193,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory F. Milzcik purchased 2,310 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.31 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,162.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,078 shares of company stock worth $2,645,868. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

