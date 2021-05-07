Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at SVB Leerink

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price target hoisted by SVB Leerink from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BRKR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Bruker from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of BRKR traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $69.33. 359,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,814. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29. Bruker has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.19 and its 200 day moving average is $57.54.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 8.04%. Bruker’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,668.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,421,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Bruker by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Bruker by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Bruker by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 780,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,247,000 after acquiring an additional 176,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

