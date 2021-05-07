SAFE2 Hits Market Capitalization of $12.45 Million (SAFE2)

SAFE2 (CURRENCY:SAFE2) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One SAFE2 coin can now be bought for approximately $236.23 or 0.01385238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE2 has a total market cap of $12.45 million and $2,498.00 worth of SAFE2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SAFE2 has traded 42.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002729 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00070328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00261364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003772 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $645.13 or 0.01124275 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00031140 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.96 or 0.00754514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,143.86 or 0.99584891 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SAFE2 Coin Profile

SAFE2’s total supply is 52,689 coins. SAFE2’s official website is yieldfarming.insure . SAFE2’s official Twitter account is @COVERProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

SAFE2 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SAFE2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

