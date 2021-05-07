Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Declares $0.60 Quarterly Dividend

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend payment by 19.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

ES stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,786. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $73.61 and a 1 year high of $96.66. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ES shares. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.08.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

