Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the energy company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

Adams Resources & Energy has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Adams Resources & Energy stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 20,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,188. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $108.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.60 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81. Adams Resources & Energy has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $37.70.

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The energy company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $249.76 million for the quarter. Adams Resources & Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 0.18%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Adams Resources & Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

