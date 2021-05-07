RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Announces $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

RPT Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 75.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE RPT traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.98. 354,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,271. RPT Realty has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $9.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 9.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut RPT Realty from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

