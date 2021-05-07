Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CFO Sells 190 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $33,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $124,347.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Trizzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,022 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $560,460.12.

On Wednesday, April 7th, John Trizzino sold 191 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $34,003.73.

On Monday, April 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.10, for a total value of $574,292.10.

On Tuesday, March 9th, John Trizzino sold 190 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total value of $31,937.10.

On Friday, March 5th, John Trizzino sold 3,021 shares of Novavax stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.46, for a total value of $493,812.66.

On Tuesday, February 9th, John Trizzino sold 194 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.50, for a total value of $62,953.00.

NVAX traded up $3.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,528,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,314. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.90. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.68 and a beta of 2.01. Novavax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3072.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novavax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Novavax by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,183,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Novavax in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

