Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $12.48. 1,319,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,809. The company has a market capitalization of $593.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.92.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on ALDX shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.63.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

