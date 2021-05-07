Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business’s revenue was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. 462,515 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 614,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,422. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 60,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,047.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,905 shares of company stock worth $1,782,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

