Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $198.50 million-$198.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.64 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.650-1.650 EPS.

NASDAQ IPAR traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,704. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $77.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.72 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.67.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,300 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total value of $158,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Philippe Santi sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.82, for a total transaction of $177,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

