Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48, Yahoo Finance reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 19.42%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts updated its Q1 2021 guidance to 0.190-0.210 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BHR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,194. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

In related news, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. 9.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

